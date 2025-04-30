Rising emissions put UK land, homes at growing risk of flooding, experts warn

Published 00:01 on April 30, 2025 / Last updated at 13:53 on April 28, 2025 / Sara Stefanini / EMEA

Large parts of UK agricultural land, homes, roads, and railways are already at risk of flooding, and more will be in the coming decades as rising greenhouse gas emissions remain on track to push warming beyond 1.5C in the early 2030s, the government's independent climate advisors warned on Wednesday.