Startup inks carbon removal offtake deal with US investment firm to scale ERW in Indonesia

Published 07:39 on April 25, 2025 / Last updated at 07:39 on April 25, 2025 / Arshreet Singh / Americas, Asia Pacific, Other APAC, US, Voluntary

An Indonesian enhanced rock weathering (ERW) startup has signed a carbon dioxide removal (CDR) offtake agreement with a US-based asset management firm for 4,400 removal credits.