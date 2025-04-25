Americas > Startup inks carbon removal offtake deal with US investment firm to scale ERW in Indonesia

Startup inks carbon removal offtake deal with US investment firm to scale ERW in Indonesia

Published 07:39 on April 25, 2025  /  Last updated at 07:39 on April 25, 2025  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, Other APAC, US, Voluntary

An Indonesian enhanced rock weathering (ERW) startup has signed a carbon dioxide removal (CDR) offtake agreement with a US-based asset management firm for 4,400 removal credits.
An Indonesian enhanced rock weathering (ERW) startup has signed a carbon dioxide removal (CDR) offtake agreement with a US-based asset management firm for 4,400 removal credits.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.