France launches corporate carbon credit pledge in bid to advance Article 6 implementation

Published 16:53 on April 24, 2025  /  Last updated at 17:23 on April 24, 2025

The French government has launched a new 'charter' in a bid to guide and scale corporate carbon credit investment, as the country aims to further the implementation of commitments outlined in the historic Article 6 deal agreed at COP29 last November.
The French government has launched a new 'charter' in a bid to guide and scale corporate carbon credit investment, as the country aims to further the implementation of commitments outlined in the historic Article 6 deal agreed at COP29 last November.


