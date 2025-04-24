France launches corporate carbon credit pledge in bid to advance Article 6 implementation
Published 16:53 on April 24, 2025 / Last updated at 17:23 on April 24, 2025 / Roy Manuell / EMEA, International, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
The French government has launched a new 'charter' in a bid to guide and scale corporate carbon credit investment, as the country aims to further the implementation of commitments outlined in the historic Article 6 deal agreed at COP29 last November.
