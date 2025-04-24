Euro Markets: EUAs trim early losses as steady buying shrugs off natural gas decline
Published 17:15 on April 24, 2025 / Last updated at 18:46 on April 24, 2025 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
European carbon allowance prices recovered from early losses on Thursday morning but ended the day down, pulled lower both by a sharp drop in natural gas prices as the spread to Asian prices narrowed, and by early technical selling after the weekly positions data showed a small build in investor net length.
