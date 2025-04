Euro Markets: EUAs trim early losses as steady buying shrugs off natural gas decline

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here

European carbon allowance prices recovered from early losses on Thursday morning but ended the day down, pulled lower both by a sharp drop in natural gas prices as the spread to Asian prices narrowed, and by early technical selling after the weekly positions data showed a small build in investor net length.