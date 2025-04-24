Tariff threats, CBAM add pressure on Southeast Asia to accelerate carbon market plans

Prospective US tariffs and Europe’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) are increasing pressure on Southeast Asian nations to fast-track carbon pricing policies, speakers said during a webinar Thursday.