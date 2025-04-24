Asia Pacific > ADB climate spending reaches record levels

ADB climate spending reaches record levels

Published 06:14 on April 24, 2025  /  Last updated at 06:16 on April 24, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, International, Other APAC

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) set a new record for climate finance commitments in 2024, as it hones in on a goal for 50% of all capital commitments to be for climate action by 2030.
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) set a new record for climate finance commitments in 2024, as it hones in on a goal for 50% of all capital commitments to be for climate action by 2030.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.