Americas > ANALYSIS: Renewable fuel producers request expedited US 45Z guidance, tax credit adjusted for point-of-sale

ANALYSIS: Renewable fuel producers request expedited US 45Z guidance, tax credit adjusted for point-of-sale

Published 20:50 on April 24, 2025  /  Last updated at 20:50 on April 24, 2025  / /  Americas, RINs & LCFS, US

The US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) received hundreds of comments on their Section 45Z Clean Fuel Production Credit guidance, asking the agency to finalise guidance quickly and to adjust its definition of qualifying sales to match the transportation fuel business.
The US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) received hundreds of comments on their Section 45Z Clean Fuel Production Credit guidance, asking the agency to finalise guidance quickly and to adjust its definition of qualifying sales to match the transportation fuel business.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.