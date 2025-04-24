Colombia to issue criteria, not positive list for prospective Article 6 projects
Published 03:50 on April 24, 2025 / Last updated at 03:50 on April 24, 2025 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, International, Paris Article 6, South & Central
Colombia is not curating a positive list of project types that will be automatically eligible for Article 6 agreements, and will instead issue broader criteria with case-by-case evaluation, according to an official and an external consultant speaking at the Colombia Carbon Forum conference in Bogota on Wednesday.
Colombia is not curating a positive list of project types that will be automatically eligible for Article 6 agreements, and will instead issue broader criteria with case-by-case evaluation, according to an official and an external consultant speaking at the Colombia Carbon Forum conference in Bogota on Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.