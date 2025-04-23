Asia Pacific > Project developer teams up with Indonesian company on e-bike carbon programme

Project developer teams up with Indonesian company on e-bike carbon programme

Published 17:03 on April 23, 2025  /  Last updated at 17:03 on April 23, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, EMEA, Other APAC, Voluntary

An international carbon project developer has formed a strategic partnership with an Indonesian company to develop a sustainable electric motorcycle crediting activity.
An international carbon project developer has formed a strategic partnership with an Indonesian company to develop a sustainable electric motorcycle crediting activity.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.