EMEA > Consultancy unveils blueprint to scale UK CCS sector via carbon trading

Consultancy unveils blueprint to scale UK CCS sector via carbon trading

Published 16:13 on April 23, 2025  /  Last updated at 16:13 on April 23, 2025  / /  EMEA, UK ETS, Voluntary

A global consultancy has published a report that outlines how the UK can transform its carbon capture and storage (CCS) sector into a self-sustaining commercial industry also generating revenue via carbon markets.
A global consultancy has published a report that outlines how the UK can transform its carbon capture and storage (CCS) sector into a self-sustaining commercial industry also generating revenue via carbon markets.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.