Americas > BRIEFING: EU green hydrogen ambition thwarted by over-regulation, as race for cheaper alternatives accelerates

BRIEFING: EU green hydrogen ambition thwarted by over-regulation, as race for cheaper alternatives accelerates

Published 16:01 on April 23, 2025  /  Last updated at 16:01 on April 23, 2025  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International

Europe’s strict rules in classifying 'green' hydrogen could mean as little as 17% of the current pipeline will come to the market by 2030, according to analysts, at a time when fast moving developments in natural hydrogen or processing oil could be a game changer for the industry.
Europe’s strict rules in classifying 'green' hydrogen could mean as little as 17% of the current pipeline will come to the market by 2030, according to analysts, at a time when fast moving developments in natural hydrogen or processing oil could be a game changer for the industry.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.