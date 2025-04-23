BRIEFING: EU green hydrogen ambition thwarted by over-regulation, as race for cheaper alternatives accelerates

Published 16:01 on April 23, 2025 / Last updated at 16:01 on April 23, 2025 / Paddy Gourlay / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International

Europe’s strict rules in classifying 'green' hydrogen could mean as little as 17% of the current pipeline will come to the market by 2030, according to analysts, at a time when fast moving developments in natural hydrogen or processing oil could be a game changer for the industry.