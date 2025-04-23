BRIEFING: EU green hydrogen ambition thwarted by over-regulation, as race for cheaper alternatives accelerates
Published 16:01 on April 23, 2025 / Last updated at 16:01 on April 23, 2025 / Paddy Gourlay / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International
Europe’s strict rules in classifying 'green' hydrogen could mean as little as 17% of the current pipeline will come to the market by 2030, according to analysts, at a time when fast moving developments in natural hydrogen or processing oil could be a game changer for the industry.
Europe’s strict rules in classifying 'green' hydrogen could mean as little as 17% of the current pipeline will come to the market by 2030, according to analysts, at a time when fast moving developments in natural hydrogen or processing oil could be a game changer for the industry.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.