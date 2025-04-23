Euro Markets: EUAs take back two days of losses amid macro relief rally, despite gas decline

Published 17:32 on April 23, 2025 / Last updated at 17:49 on April 23, 2025 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

EU carbon prices took back the previous two days' losses in a strong session on Wednesday, benefiting from a wider relief rally that followed calming overnight headlines linked to the US, while UKA prices advanced to their highest in a month as optimism grew ahead of an EU-UK meeting that will likely see market linking discussed.