INTERVIEW: Chilean ministries refining CO2 tax after record offset retirements

Chilean ministries are discussing policies that could further increase and diversify carbon retirements against a national CO2 tax on the heels of unexpectedly large offset volumes, and contemplating a role for voluntary credits in ETS designs, according to a top official.