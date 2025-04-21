Carbon Taxes > UK CBAM to penalise new nuclear and wind, but let solar off the hook, warns utility giant

Published 14:10 on April 21, 2025

EDF, which is seeking fresh investors for the Hinkley Point C nuclear power plant in England, has warned the UK government that its planned Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) will push up the cost of building new nuclear plants and wind farms.
