UK CBAM to penalise new nuclear and wind, but let solar off the hook, warns utility giant
Published 14:10 on April 21, 2025 / Last updated at 14:10 on April 21, 2025 / Paddy Gourlay / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA
EDF, which is seeking fresh investors for the Hinkley Point C nuclear power plant in England, has warned the UK government that its planned Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) will push up the cost of building new nuclear plants and wind farms.
EDF, which is seeking fresh investors for the Hinkley Point C nuclear power plant in England, has warned the UK government that its planned Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) will push up the cost of building new nuclear plants and wind farms.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.