INTERVIEW: The scientist who found US LNG exports to be dirtier than coal is still waiting for a substantial critique

Published 14:29 on April 21, 2025 / Last updated at 14:29 on April 21, 2025 / Sara Stefanini / Americas, EMEA, US

The American scientist who grabbed headlines last year by declaring that emissions from US LNG exports are worse than coal is surprised at the lack of peer-reviewed pushback he's received so far — with most criticism until now coming from industry representatives that don’t make their data publicly available.