Malaysia’s Sabah enacts law mandating licences for carbon trading

Published 13:34 on April 17, 2025  /  Last updated at 13:34 on April 17, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary

The Malaysian state of Sabah on Thursday made acquiring licenses mandatory for all carbon credit trading, with offenders facing fines of up to MYR5 million ($1.1 mln) and five years’ imprisonment.
