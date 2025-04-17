Asia Pacific > Rio Tinto mulling low-carbon aluminium smelter in India

Rio Tinto mulling low-carbon aluminium smelter in India

Published 05:30 on April 17, 2025  /  Last updated at 05:30 on April 17, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, Other APAC

Australian mining giant Rio Tinto has signed a deal with an energy transition solutions provider to explore the feasibility of developing a low-carbon aluminium project in India.
Australian mining giant Rio Tinto has signed a deal with an energy transition solutions provider to explore the feasibility of developing a low-carbon aluminium project in India.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.