Americas > Brazilian prosecutors demand cancellation of Para’s $180 mln J-REDD deal

Brazilian prosecutors demand cancellation of Para’s $180 mln J-REDD deal

Published 20:15 on April 16, 2025  /  Last updated at 20:15 on April 16, 2025  / /  Americas, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary

Brazilian public prosecutors issued a recommendation recently to cancel the state of Para’s $180 million deal for the sale of jurisdictional REDD (J-REDD) credits, saying the agreement violates national law.
Brazilian public prosecutors issued a recommendation recently to cancel the state of Para’s $180 million deal for the sale of jurisdictional REDD (J-REDD) credits, saying the agreement violates national law.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.