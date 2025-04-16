Africa > Uganda, Switzerland Article 6.2 deal “very close” to maturity -official

Uganda, Switzerland Article 6.2 deal “very close” to maturity -official

Published 17:35 on April 16, 2025  /  Last updated at 17:35 on April 16, 2025  / /  Africa, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Voluntary

Uganda is very close to signing a bilateral agreement with Switzerland under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, following the legalisation of country’s carbon market regulations earlier this month, an official from the Ministry of Water and Environment (MWE) said Wednesday.
