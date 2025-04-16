Americas > Global energy emissions may have peaked last year, analysts say

Global energy emissions may have peaked last year, analysts say

Published 17:15 on April 16, 2025

Global energy-related emissions could begin a structural decline from 2025 after likely peaking last year, despite surging electricity demand from data centres and a wider push to electrify more sectors of the economy, according to new research from BloombergNEF.
