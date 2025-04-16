Euro Markets: EUAs advance amid balanced investor data as UKAs stabilise amid record fund length

Published 17:11 on April 16, 2025 / Last updated at 18:00 on April 16, 2025 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

EU carbon permit prices rose on Wednesday after weekly Commitment of Traders data showed investment funds had liquidated almost all of the net EUA length they had accumulated since February, further raising the prospect that prices might start to float higher and test a key technical level, while UKAs steadied as positions data showed speculators had built up record net length.