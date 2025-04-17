ANALYSIS: Headline risk from potential federal legal action to stymie US compliance markets
Published 15:32 on April 17, 2025 / Last updated at 15:32 on April 17, 2025 / Joan Pinto and Allison Gacad / Americas, Canada, US
Traders expect volatility and unsettled US compliance carbon markets under the looming overhang threat of federal action via several potential legal avenues seeking to terminate state-run ETS schemes following guidance from the White House.
