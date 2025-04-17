ANALYSIS: Headline risk from potential federal legal action to stymie US compliance markets

Published 15:32 on April 17, 2025 / Last updated at 15:32 on April 17, 2025 / Joan Pinto and Allison Gacad

Traders expect volatility and unsettled US compliance carbon markets under the looming overhang threat of federal action via several potential legal avenues seeking to terminate state-run ETS schemes following guidance from the White House.