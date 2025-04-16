Americas > WCFS credit surplus nears 3 mln through 2024 despite Q4 decline

WCFS credit surplus nears 3 mln through 2024 despite Q4 decline

Published 00:06 on April 16, 2025  /  Last updated at 00:06 on April 16, 2025  / /  Americas, RINs & LCFS, US

Washington’s Clean Fuel Standard (WCFS) cumulative credit bank soared 75% year-over-year (YoY) to 2.9 million at the end of 2024 even as Q4 net credit generation fell to the year’s lowest levels, state data showed.
Washington’s Clean Fuel Standard (WCFS) cumulative credit bank soared 75% year-over-year (YoY) to 2.9 million at the end of 2024 even as Q4 net credit generation fell to the year’s lowest levels, state data showed.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.