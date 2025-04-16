Carbon Pulse launches new NDC Tracker ahead of COP30 in Brazil

As countries submit new national climate plans to the Paris Agreement ahead of a September deadline, Carbon Pulse is keeping track of who’s submitted what, and gauging interest in Article 6 in particular among parties.

The new, free access NDC Portal maps out which countries have submitted new Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) for 2025-35 in time for the UNFCCC’s September deadline. It details each country’s greenhouse gas emission reduction targets, financing requirements, and whether or not that country intends to use Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, governing international carbon markets.

More countries are open to Article 6 than are not, the data shows, with well over 100 countries signalling interest in using carbon markets to help meet climate goals. This follows the historic decision at COP29 in Baku last November to finalise the rules on international carbon trading.

The Portal also details the NDCs that were submitted for 2020-30 – which for many countries remain their most current plan pending a 2035 update.

“The NDC Portal is part of our expanding data offering,” said Roy Manuell, EMEA markets editor. “It ties in with our recently revamped Article 6 Portal and will be followed by a new VCM Portal.”

“The new NDCs will dominate November’s COP30, and show the extent to which countries plan to cut emissions domestically or use international markets,” said Sara Stefanini, EMEA policy editor. “This Portal will underpin Carbon Pulse’s reporting in the run-up to and during the COP, providing easy-to-read context to climate plans.”

The portals are available in front of the paywall but require a (free) Carbon Pulse login.

NDCs are the Paris Agreement’s core mechanism for driving down emissions to mid-century. Parties are required to draw them up, but the pledges in them are voluntary.

To put national mitigation plans in context, the Portal also shows ratings of select countries’ climate policies provided by Climate Action Tracker, a non-profit run initiative that analyses government climate action. Its ratings include an assessment of NDCs.

Beyond NDCs, most countries have signalled their intention of reaching net zero emissions later this century, further data shows, with a large chunk of them cementing that intention in law.

However, whether judged according to NDCs or long-term pledges, the world remains well-off from a 1.5C pathway, the Portal demonstrates.

The NDC Portal will be updated as new plans are submitted.

