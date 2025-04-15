UK to prioritise clean energy for grid access in bid to unlock £40 bln per year
Published 14:43 on April 15, 2025 / Last updated at 14:43 on April 15, 2025 / Dimana Doneva / EMEA, UK ETS
Clean energy projects will be prioritised for connection to the UK’s electricity grid under reforms to be confirmed on Tuesday by energy markets regulator Ofgem, with the government projecting the move will unlock £40 billion in annual investment.
