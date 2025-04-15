EU ETS2 could lead to higher energy bills and limited decarbonisation, say researchers
Published 14:24 on April 15, 2025 / Last updated at 14:24 on April 15, 2025 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / EMEA, EU ETS
The new EU Emissions Trading System (ETS2) for building and road transport fuels risks creating a boomerang effect with prices modelled to start at well over €100 per tonne of CO2, unless there are further investments and social policies to support European households, according to new research.
The new EU Emissions Trading System (ETS2) for building and road transport fuels risks creating a boomerang effect with prices modelled to start at well over €100 per tonne of CO2, unless there are further investments and social policies to support European households, according to new research.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.