Asia Pacific > Transition credits could bridge the economic gap in Asia’s clean energy transition -report

Transition credits could bridge the economic gap in Asia’s clean energy transition -report

Published 13:15 on April 15, 2025  /  Last updated at 13:15 on April 15, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, Other APAC, Voluntary

Transition carbon credits, generated from the early retirement of coal-fired power plants (CFPP), could potentially reduce the losses incurred from the shutdown of such plants in Asia, a report released Tuesday has found.
Transition carbon credits, generated from the early retirement of coal-fired power plants (CFPP), could potentially reduce the losses incurred from the shutdown of such plants in Asia, a report released Tuesday has found.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.