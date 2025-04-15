EMEA > Norway to provide hundreds of millions to support industrials decarbonise

Norwegian industrials affected by the EU ETS will receive NOK 7 billion (€0.58 bln) annually through the country’s industrial support scheme, but nearly half of the money must now be directed towards decarbonisation measures, the government announced Tuesday.
