Norway to provide hundreds of millions to support industrials decarbonise
Published 13:25 on April 15, 2025 / Last updated at 13:25 on April 15, 2025 / Roy Manuell / EMEA, EU ETS, Voluntary
Norwegian industrials affected by the EU ETS will receive NOK 7 billion (€0.58 bln) annually through the country’s industrial support scheme, but nearly half of the money must now be directed towards decarbonisation measures, the government announced Tuesday.
