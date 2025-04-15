Sweden set to miss climate goals under current policies -govt agency
Published 13:30 on April 15, 2025 / Last updated at 13:49 on April 15, 2025 / Dimana Doneva / EMEA, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
Sweden is set to miss its climate targets for sectors not covered by the EU’s Emissions Trading System (ETS), with projected gaps of 7 million tonnes of CO2 by 2030, 4 Mt by 2040 and 21 Mt by 2045, according to the country’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
