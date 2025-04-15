FEATURE: Projects that turn methane into fertiliser take off with backing from oil and gas

Published 14:37 on April 15, 2025 / Last updated at 14:37 on April 15, 2025 / Bryony Collins / Americas, Nature-based, US, Voluntary

Projects that use naturally occurring bacteria to capture methane emissions, and turn it into organic fertiliser are cropping up in the US, with one company looking to generate carbon credits from activities on oil and gas sites, landfills, and dairy farms.