EMEA > German coal phaseout a success, but national climate policies must align with EU -report

German coal phaseout a success, but national climate policies must align with EU -report

Published 13:35 on April 15, 2025  /  Last updated at 13:35 on April 15, 2025  / /  EMEA, EU ETS

Germany’s coal phaseout has been mostly successful, but only because it was structured to fit with the EU's Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS), according to a new academic paper, which recommends aligning the country's future climate policies with wider European measures.
Germany’s coal phaseout has been mostly successful, but only because it was structured to fit with the EU's Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS), according to a new academic paper, which recommends aligning the country's future climate policies with wider European measures.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.