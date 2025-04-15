EMEA > Euro Markets: Midday Update

Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:36 on April 15, 2025  /  Last updated at 12:36 on April 15, 2025  / /  EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

EU carbon prices rose for a fourth successive day on Tuesday, briefly coming within range of a technical level after a flurry of mid-morning buying, before easing back off, as trading activity began to diminish ahead of the Easter holiday.
