Developer’s appeal of Cordillera Azul court ruling slated for hearing this month
Published 20:21 on April 14, 2025 / Last updated at 20:21 on April 14, 2025 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary
A courtroom saga involving the massive Cordillera Azul REDD project in Peru will see another hearing later this month, by virtue of an appeal launched by the project’s backers after a court ruled in favour of Kichwa Indigenous peoples late last year.
A courtroom saga involving the massive Cordillera Azul REDD project in Peru will see another hearing later this month, by virtue of an appeal launched by the project’s backers after a court ruled in favour of Kichwa Indigenous peoples late last year.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.