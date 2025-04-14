INTERVIEW: Brazil ETS could massively boost GDP, needs “moderate” R$50/t price to start
Published 20:19 on April 14, 2025 / Last updated at 20:19 on April 14, 2025 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary
Brazil’s incoming emissions trading system (Portuguese: SBCE) can attract sizable green investment and boost GDP, but the price of allowances must be set at a “moderate” level before increasing, according to the ESG lead at an international investment bank.
Brazil’s incoming emissions trading system (Portuguese: SBCE) can attract sizable green investment and boost GDP, but the price of allowances must be set at a “moderate” level before increasing, according to the ESG lead at an international investment bank.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.