EU moves to include biodiversity among criteria for renewable energy auctions

Published 16:17 on April 14, 2025  /  Last updated at 16:17 on April 14, 2025  / /  Biodiversity, EMEA

EU member states have agreed to include biodiversity protection among the criteria that should be considered in renewable energy auctions under the bloc's Net Zero Industry Act (NZIA).


