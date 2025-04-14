Climate Talks > EU to launch ‘fossil-freedom’ plan to fully phase out Russian energy -media

EU to launch ‘fossil-freedom’ plan to fully phase out Russian energy -media

Published 17:41 on April 14, 2025  /  Last updated at 17:41 on April 14, 2025  / /  Climate Talks, EMEA, EU ETS, International

The European Commission will unveil a long-delayed roadmap early next month detailing its strategy to phase out Russian fossil fuels, Bloomberg reported Monday, as Brussels looks to reinforce its energy autonomy while grappling with industrial cost pressures and internal political divisions.
The European Commission will unveil a long-delayed roadmap early next month detailing its strategy to phase out Russian fossil fuels, Bloomberg reported Monday, as Brussels looks to reinforce its energy autonomy while grappling with industrial cost pressures and internal political divisions.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.