EU to launch ‘fossil-freedom’ plan to fully phase out Russian energy -media

The European Commission will unveil a long-delayed roadmap early next month detailing its strategy to phase out Russian fossil fuels, Bloomberg reported Monday, as Brussels looks to reinforce its energy autonomy while grappling with industrial cost pressures and internal political divisions.