Euro Markets: EUAs extend gains to 6-day high amid sustained short covering, stronger gas
Published 17:33 on April 14, 2025 / Last updated at 17:40 on April 14, 2025 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
European carbon prices extended the rally that began on Friday morning, climbing to their highest in more than a week as the market continued to react to the recent decision by the US to pause the implementation of new tariffs for 90 days, as well as a weekend announcement that certain products made in China were also exempt.
European carbon prices extended the rally that began on Friday morning, climbing to their highest in more than a week as the market continued to react to the recent decision by the US to pause the implementation of new tariffs for 90 days, as well as a weekend announcement that certain products made in China were also exempt.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.