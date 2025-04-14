Euro Markets: EUAs extend gains to 6-day high amid sustained short covering, stronger gas

Published 17:33 on April 14, 2025 / Last updated at 17:40 on April 14, 2025 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

European carbon prices extended the rally that began on Friday morning, climbing to their highest in more than a week as the market continued to react to the recent decision by the US to pause the implementation of new tariffs for 90 days, as well as a weekend announcement that certain products made in China were also exempt.