Americas > US Senate considers charging data centres, cryptominers for GHG emissions

US Senate considers charging data centres, cryptominers for GHG emissions

Published 01:16 on April 12, 2025  /  Last updated at 01:16 on April 12, 2025  / /  Americas, US

A new US Senate bill introduced Friday would set emissions limits on electricity consumed by data centres and cryptomining facilities.
A new US Senate bill introduced Friday would set emissions limits on electricity consumed by data centres and cryptomining facilities.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.