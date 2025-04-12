CFTC: Investors axe V25 CCA length in favour of LFS, producers opt for opposite

Published 00:52 on April 12, 2025 / Last updated at 00:52 on April 12, 2025 / Joan Pinto, Bijeta Lamichhane and Iulia Gheorghiu / Americas, Canada, US

Investors slashed their V25 California Carbon Allowance (CCA) length and instead boosted Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LFS) holdings on a net basis, while producers built their V25 CCA length and reduced LFS exposure ahead of a massive selloff across US compliance markets following recent federal action against climate policies, data published Friday by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed.