WCI Markets: Quebec lawmakers reaffirm support for province’s cap-and-trade programme, US compliance markets stage recovery

Published 21:16 on April 9, 2025 / Last updated at 21:16 on April 9, 2025 / Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, Canada, US

The National Assembly of Quebec on Wednesday reaffirmed its support for the province’s cap-and-trade programme in the wake of a broader pushback on climate policies in Canada, and a threat from the US government to terminate the ETS of WCI partner California, with allowance prices in the secondary market staging a recovery from overnight collapse.