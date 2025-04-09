WCI Markets: Quebec lawmakers reaffirm support for province’s cap-and-trade programme, US compliance markets stage recovery
Published 21:16 on April 9, 2025 / Last updated at 21:16 on April 9, 2025 / Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, Canada, US
The National Assembly of Quebec on Wednesday reaffirmed its support for the province’s cap-and-trade programme in the wake of a broader pushback on climate policies in Canada, and a threat from the US government to terminate the ETS of WCI partner California, with allowance prices in the secondary market staging a recovery from overnight collapse.
The National Assembly of Quebec on Wednesday reaffirmed its support for the province’s cap-and-trade programme in the wake of a broader pushback on climate policies in Canada, and a threat from the US government to terminate the ETS of WCI partner California, with allowance prices in the secondary market staging a recovery from overnight collapse.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.