WCI Markets: Quebec lawmakers reaffirm support for province’s cap-and-trade programme, US compliance markets stage recovery

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here

The National Assembly of Quebec on Wednesday reaffirmed its support for the province’s cap-and-trade programme in the wake of a broader pushback on climate policies in Canada, and a threat from the US government to terminate the ETS of WCI partner California, with allowance prices in the secondary market staging a recovery from overnight collapse.