Stronger US policy signals needed to support industrial decarbonisation -panellists

Published 21:18 on April 9, 2025

Senior figures from the US fossil fuel industry and environmental advocacy organisations called for stronger support of policies for decarbonisation, including reducing methane emissions and the protection of key climate incentives, including the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) tax credits for carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS) projects.
