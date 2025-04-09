Americas > US tariffs expected to pinch EV market -report

US tariffs expected to pinch EV market -report

Published 19:44 on April 9, 2025  /  Last updated at 19:44 on April 9, 2025  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, Canada, Japan, Mexico, US

US tariffs are expected to put foreign EV manufacturers in a pinch, as more than a third of battery powered automobiles are imported from outside the country, according to a report.
US tariffs are expected to put foreign EV manufacturers in a pinch, as more than a third of battery powered automobiles are imported from outside the country, according to a report.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.