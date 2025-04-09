SBTi ready for more “pragmatic” approach, says new CEO
Published 09:41 on April 9, 2025 / Last updated at 09:42 on April 9, 2025 / Roy Manuell / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary
The new head of the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi) has underlined the standard setter has "moved on" from the challenging carbon credit discussions within the organisation last year, and will take a "pragmatic approach" moving forward.
