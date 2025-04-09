Asia Pacific > Nepal advances net zero by five years in draft for third NDC

Nepal advances net zero by five years in draft for third NDC

Published 13:27 on April 9, 2025  /  Last updated at 13:27 on April 9, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, Other APAC, Paris Article 6

Nepal has released a draft version of its third Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), outlining a set of climate targets that up ambition levels as the country pursues net zero greenhouse gas emissions five years earlier by 2045.
