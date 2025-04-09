Lawmakers clash over risks of EU green taxonomy review
Published 14:10 on April 9, 2025 / Last updated at 14:10 on April 9, 2025 / Emanuela Barbiroglio
Members of the European Parliament's environment and economic affairs committees raised numerous questions during a hearing Tuesday on the EU's sustainable finance taxonomy, highlighting the risk of greenwashing in the reporting simplifications proposed by the European Commission.
