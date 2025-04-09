GGGI invites Article 6 carbon project proposals in Cote d’Ivoire, Nepal
Published 10:38 on April 9, 2025 / Last updated at 10:38 on April 9, 2025 / Arshreet Singh / Africa, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Other APAC, Paris Article 6
The Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) on Wednesday issued a call for expressions of interest (EoI) from project developers in Cote d’Ivoire and Nepal to build a pipeline of mitigation activities that could generate carbon credits under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.
The Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) on Wednesday issued a call for expressions of interest (EoI) from project developers in Cote d’Ivoire and Nepal to build a pipeline of mitigation activities that could generate carbon credits under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.