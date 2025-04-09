EMEA > Euro Markets: Midday Update

Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:30 on April 9, 2025  /  Last updated at 12:36 on April 9, 2025  / /  EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

European carbon prices dropped for a sixth consecutive day, nearing the recent six-month low before steadying, as the turmoil in financial and commodity markets continued following US President Donald Trump's increase in tariffs on China to 104%, while energy markets also continued to weaken.
