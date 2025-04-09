Developers welcome lifting of PNG REDD+ moratorium, but questions remain
Published 10:26 on April 9, 2025 / Last updated at 10:26 on April 9, 2025 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Nature-based, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
Carbon project proponents have broadly welcomed Papua New Guinea’s move to begin lifting the suspension of its moratorium on new voluntary REDD+ projects, though it is still unclear exactly when it will happen.
Carbon project proponents have broadly welcomed Papua New Guinea’s move to begin lifting the suspension of its moratorium on new voluntary REDD+ projects, though it is still unclear exactly when it will happen.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.