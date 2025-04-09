Egyptian financial regulator expands influence in VCM oversight body
Published 14:29 on April 9, 2025 / Last updated at 14:29 on April 9, 2025 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Africa, EMEA, Middle East, Voluntary
Egyptian Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) Chair Mohamed Farid will be able to name more personnel to the country’s voluntary carbon market (VCM) oversight body, according to a decision issued Tuesday by the FRA’s Board of Directors.
