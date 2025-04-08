RGGI Market: Auction volumes drop 1% QoQ for second quarterly sale of 2025

Published 20:27 on April 8, 2025 / Last updated at 20:27 on April 8, 2025 / Joan Pinto / Americas, US

RGGI states will offer 1% fewer permits at their Q2 sale compared to the prior quarter, with the notable absence of cost containment allowances that were all scooped up at the first auction of the year, according to a Tuesday announcement.